Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
Today..Drizzle or periods of rain. Fog patches dissipating this
morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High
plus 5.
Tonight..Drizzle changing to periods of rain overnight. Low plus 2.
Saturday..Periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow in the
morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
Temperature steady near plus 3.White River – Dubreuilville.
Today..Drizzle or periods of rain. Fog patches dissipating this
morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High
plus 5.
Tonight..Drizzle changing to periods of rain overnight. Wind south
20 km/h becoming east 20 near midnight. Low plus 1.
Saturday..Periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow in the
morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.
Temperature steady near plus 3.
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa (extended forecast)
- Saturday – Periods of rain. High plus 4.
- Saturday night – Periods of rain or snow. Low plus 4.
- Sunday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries.
High plus 4.
- Sunday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 1.
- Monday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.
- Monday night..Cloudy. Low minus 2.
- Tuesday..Cloudy. High zero.
- Tuesday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low
minus 4.
- Wednesday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Normals for the period..Low minus 20. High minus 8.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 31st Annual John Haight Tournament Game Schedule - December 27, 2024
- Friday Morning News – December 27 - December 27, 2024
- Holiday season 2024 - December 26, 2024