Thursday Morning News – December 26

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +1. Wind chill -8 this morning.
    • Tonight – A few flurries or drizzle changing to drizzle near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Temperature steady near +1.
    • Friday – Drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature steady near +4.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +1. Wind chill -10 this morning.
    • Tonight – A few flurries or drizzle changing to drizzle near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near +1.
    • Friday – Drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature steady near +4.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to the winners of the Festival of Lights in Wawa:
    • First – 55 Third Avenue
    • Second – 56 Winston Avenue
    • Third – 105 Broadway Avenue
Brenda Stockton
