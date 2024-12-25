Wednesday Morning News – Merry Christmas

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.
Merry Christmas to everyone, may you enjoy this holiday season with family and friends.
