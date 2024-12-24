Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -16 this morning then rising. Wind chill -20 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -14.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the
afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -22 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -13.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High zero. Wind chill
-9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – December 24 - December 24, 2024
- Monday Morning News – December 23rd - December 23, 2024
- Traffic Delays on Montreal River Hill - December 22, 2024