Tuesday Morning News – December 24

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -16 this morning then rising. Wind chill -20 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -14.
    • Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the
      afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -22 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -13.
    • Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High zero. Wind chill
      -9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
