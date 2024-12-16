Many people in our community are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the terrible event of this past Thursday. We need to support one another even as we support Bridgette and her entire family as they and the medical community works to bring healing to her boyd

Vigil for Bridgette

St. Paul’s Anglican Church

60 Second Avenue

Monday, December 16th

An informal gathering beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

You may offer thoughts, say prayers, or just sit in a peaceful atmosphere upstairs in the Sanctuary. Hot refreshments will be available in the basement.

A chance for those who wish to converse with others or give/get emotional support.

Materials will be available to create cards of support for Bridgette and her family.