SE OPP – Increased Police Presence in Wawa UPDATED

One person has died, and a second person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Wawa.

On December 12, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a shooting incident at a local business on Mission Road in Wawa.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries and a second individual, believed to be the suspect, was located deceased.

There is no threat to public safety or local schools.

The Superior East OPP is conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with assistance by the Superior East OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If anyone has information related to the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Updates will be provided as necessary. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.