Municipality of Wawa Statement

Please be kind and reach out for help. The following are several community-based resources available for mental health in Ontario, including:

ConnexOntario: https://connexontario.ca/our-services/ Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

Central access line to be connected with counsellors who will be able to provide support: 1-705-759-5989

Wawa and Area Victim Services: 1-705-856-7852

CMHA: Iris Place 1-705-914-0957

CMHA: Case worker 1-705-914-0470



Central Access and Information – Information and Referral Service

Organization in Wawa: Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

Self-referrals accepted. Message option is also available.

Phone: 1-705-759-5989

Fax: 1-705-945-0261

Toll Free: 855-366-1466

North Algoma Counselling Service – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health

Organization in Wawa: Lady Dunn Health Centre

Self or physician referrals are accepted. Walk-ins are accepted depending on staffing. This program does not provide diagnosis. Visiting psychiatrists provide assessments and diagnosis on a quarterly basis.

Phone: 1-705-856-2335 Ext. 3142

Fax: 1-705-856-1487

Toll Free: 866-832-3321 Ext. 3142

Projected Days Wait for Eligibility Assessment: 5 days

& Therapy – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health

Organization in Wawa: Algoma Family Services

Upon referral, individuals will be offered a single therapy session.

Phone: 1-705-945-5050

Toll Free: 800-461-2237

Brief Services – Single Therapy Sessions – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health

Organization in Wawa: Algoma Family Services

Referrals accepted from all sources.

Phone: 1-705-945-5050



Organization: Mental Wellness

People need to register with MeetUp, then they’ll be able to register for a meeting.

[email protected]

The Warm Line – Peer/Self-Help – Mental Health

Organization: Progress Place

No referral is needed. Please call, text or visit the website to access the online chat. Phone number is free for individuals who are calling from the Greater Toronto Area or who have free long distance calling.

Phone: 1-416-960-9276

Website: https://www.warmline.ca

988 Suicide Crisis Helpline – Crisis Intervention

Organization: Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

Call or text for support. In some parts of Canada, you will be connected directly to the existing crisis service for your province or territory and will hear a welcome message from that service. You will always be connected with a responder who has been trained in suicide prevention who will listen and provide support. See website for more information such as what to expect and frequently asked questions.

Phone: 988

Website: https://988.ca/



Organization: Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) York Region Branch

Intake into this service is evolving. Please see visit https://bouncebackontario.ca/refer-clients/ for more information on referrals. Potential clients can enter their postal code to see how they can access the program in their area.

Fax: 1-905-430-1768

Toll Free: 866-345-0224

Program Email:

Organizatoin: Strides Toronto

Referrals accepted from all sources. To get started, call or click the “Connect with a therapist now” button on the website. French to follow: Si vous êtes un enfant ou un adolescent en détresse, n’hésitez pas à utiliser le service de clavardage ou à nous appeler, où que vous soyez en Ontario.

Toll Free: 855-416-8255

Program Email:

Distress/Support Line – Canadian Red Cross Friendly Calls Program

Phone: 833-979-9779

Website: https://www.redcross.ca/…/commun…/friendly-calls-program

Online Distress Resource – Certified Listeners Society

Website: https://certifiedlisteners.org/



Toll Free: 855-242-3310

Website: https://www.hopeforwellness.ca/

Family – Community Family Services of Ontario

Phone: 416-979-8299

Toll Free: 866-979-8298

Website: https://cfso.care/

Abuse Support Lines – Victim Services Directory

Toll Free: 888-579-2888

Toll Free: 800-668-6868

Website: https://kidshelpphone.ca/

Children/Youth Distress/Support Line – Kids Help Phone Chat

Website: https://kidshelpphone.ca/live-chat-counselling/

211 Ontario: https://211ontario.ca/

Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario: https://youthhubs.ca/en/

mindyourmind – Be Safe: https://mindyourmind.ca/tools/be-safe-app-mindyourmind

mindyourmind – Mood: https://mindyourmind.ca/tools/mood-mindyourmind-app