Municipality of Wawa Statement

Mayor Melanie Pilon has issued the following statement:
The Municipality of Wawa is shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred yesterday at the Wawa Branch of the Northern Credit Union. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those impacted. These situations are devastating for everyone involved. The next few days will be a challenging time for our community as we deal with the heartache that will no doubt be felt by many.
Please be kind and reach out for help. The following are several community-based resources available for mental health in Ontario, including:
ConnexOntario: https://connexontario.ca/our-services/
Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)
Central access line to be connected with counsellors who will be able to provide support: 1-705-759-5989
Wawa and Area Victim Services: 1-705-856-7852
CMHA: Iris Place 1-705-914-0957
CMHA: Case worker 1-705-914-0470
SAH Mobile Crisis Response 1-800-721-0077
Central Access and Information – Information and Referral Service
Self-referrals accepted. Message option is also available.
Phone: 1-705-759-5989
Fax: 1-705-945-0261
Toll Free: 855-366-1466
Program Email: [email protected]
North Algoma Counselling Service – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health
Organization in Wawa: Lady Dunn Health Centre
Self or physician referrals are accepted. Walk-ins are accepted depending on staffing. This program does not provide diagnosis. Visiting psychiatrists provide assessments and diagnosis on a quarterly basis.
Phone: 1-705-856-2335 Ext. 3142
Fax: 1-705-856-1487
Toll Free: 866-832-3321 Ext. 3142
Projected Days Wait for Eligibility Assessment: 5 days
& Therapy – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health
Organization in Wawa: Algoma Family Services
Upon referral, individuals will be offered a single therapy session.
Phone: 1-705-945-5050
Toll Free: 800-461-2237
Brief Services – Single Therapy Sessions – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health
Organization in Wawa: Algoma Family Services
Referrals accepted from all sources.
Phone: 1-705-945-5050
Mental Wellness – Virtual – Peer/Self-Help – Mental Health
Organization: Mental Wellness
People need to register with MeetUp, then they’ll be able to register for a meeting.
[email protected]
Website: http://www.meetup.com/mental-wellness-peer-to-peer…
The Warm Line – Peer/Self-Help – Mental Health
Organization: Progress Place
No referral is needed. Please call, text or visit the website to access the online chat. Phone number is free for individuals who are calling from the Greater Toronto Area or who have free long distance calling.
Phone: 1-416-960-9276
Website: https://www.warmline.ca
988 Suicide Crisis Helpline – Crisis Intervention
Organization: Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)
Call or text for support. In some parts of Canada, you will be connected directly to the existing crisis service for your province or territory and will hear a welcome message from that service. You will always be connected with a responder who has been trained in suicide prevention who will listen and provide support. See website for more information such as what to expect and frequently asked questions.
Phone: 988
Website: https://988.ca/
Bounce Back – Peer/Self-Help – Mental Health
Organization: Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) York Region Branch
Intake into this service is evolving. Please see visit https://bouncebackontario.ca/refer-clients/ for more information on referrals. Potential clients can enter their postal code to see how they can access the program in their area.
Fax: 1-905-430-1768
Toll Free: 866-345-0224
Program Email: [email protected]
Website: https://bouncebackontario.ca/refer-clients/
One Stop Talk / Parlons maintenant (OST/PM) – Counselling and Treatment – Mental Health
Organizatoin: Strides Toronto
Referrals accepted from all sources. To get started, call or click the “Connect with a therapist now” button on the website. French to follow: Si vous êtes un enfant ou un adolescent en détresse, n’hésitez pas à utiliser le service de clavardage ou à nous appeler, où que vous soyez en Ontario.
Toll Free: 855-416-8255
Program Email: [email protected]
Website: https://onestoptalk.ca/
Distress/Support Line – Canadian Red Cross Friendly Calls Program
Phone: 833-979-9779
Website: https://www.redcross.ca/…/commun…/friendly-calls-program
Online Distress Resource – Certified Listeners Society
Website: https://certifiedlisteners.org/
Distress/Support Line – Hope For Wellness
Toll Free: 855-242-3310
Website: https://www.hopeforwellness.ca/
Family – Community Family Services of Ontario
Phone: 416-979-8299
Toll Free: 866-979-8298
Website: https://cfso.care/
Abuse Support Lines – Victim Services Directory
Toll Free: 888-579-2888
Website: https://ovss.findhelp.ca/
Children/Youth Distress/Support Line – Kids Help Phone
211 Ontario: https://211ontario.ca/
Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario: https://youthhubs.ca/en/
mindyourmind – Be Safe: https://mindyourmind.ca/tools/be-safe-app-mindyourmind
mindyourmind – Mood: https://mindyourmind.ca/tools/mood-mindyourmind-app
