|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|4
|5
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|4
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|4
|3
|6
|SWITZER, Terry
|4
|3
|6
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|6
|2
|6
|FAHRER, Tom
|6
|2
|5
|GLOVER, Justine
|6
|2
|6
|HALL, Dave
|6
|2
|5
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|6
|2
|5
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|2
|4
|HALL, Spencer
|12
|1
|5
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|12
|1
|4
These results mark the end of the First Round of Mixed Curling Season. Next week will be a Fun Evening with special curling events.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Municipality of Wawa Statement - December 13, 2024
- Mixed Curling Standings – December 13 - December 13, 2024
- SE OPP – Increased Police Presence in Wawa UPDATED - December 13, 2024