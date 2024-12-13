Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 13

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 6
BUCKELL, Chris 2 4 5
McCoy, Joe 2 4 5
LESCHISHIN, Barb 4 3 6
SWITZER, Terry 4 3 6
DUGGAN, Sarah 6 2 6
FAHRER, Tom 6 2 5
GLOVER, Justine 6 2 6
HALL, Dave 6 2 5
RAINVILLE, Heather 6 2 5
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 2 4
HALL, Spencer 12 1 5
STOYCHOFF, Peter 12 1 4

These results mark the end of the First Round of Mixed Curling Season. Next week will be a Fun Evening with special curling events.

 

 

