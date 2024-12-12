Northern Credit Union – Statement

At approximately 11 a.m. this morning, a shooter entered the Northern Credit Union Wawa Branch location and seriously injured one employee, who has been taken to hospital.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by today’s shooting. Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured, and we are providing support to them and their family. The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority, and they will have our full assistance,” said Richard Adam, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union.

Northern Credit Union is working closely with local authorities and all inquiries about the incident should be directed to them. At this time, there will be no further comment on the incident, from Northern Credit Union, to protect the confidentiality and privacy of our employees during this traumatic time.

Until further notice the Wawa Branch will remain closed.