Nipigon OPP – Search Warrants Lead to Drug Charges

An investigation led by the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from officers of the Nipigon Detachment OPP, Northwest Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Northwest Region OPP K-9 has resulted in drug trafficking charges against one female.

On December 10, 2024, officers from the Nipigon Detachment OPP stopped a motor vehicle on Highway 11&17 in the town of Nipigon, search incident to arrest resulted in a quantity of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine being seized.

On December 11, 2024, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed on the residence which resulted in an additional seizure of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Christine WHITE, 49, of Nipigon, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Failure to comply with Release Order, contrary to the Criminal Code

She has been held in custody with a future court date.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).