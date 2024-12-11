Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – December 11

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -11. Wind chill near -22.
    • Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -16. Wind chill -19 this evening and minus 24 overnight.
    • Thursday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -21 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -18 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
    • Thursday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -16. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Toni Rutland and George Ostemeier who took gold in the Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.5, Age (63 and Above) in the True North Pickleball Limestone Classic Tournament held in Kingston!
