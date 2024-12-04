Wednesday Morning News – December 4

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today..Snow and snow squalls. Local amount 10 cm. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.
- Tonight..Flurries ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 40 gusting to 70 after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
- Thursday..Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today..Snow with risk of snow squalls. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12.
- Tonight..Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 12 this evening
and minus 22 overnight.
- Thursday..Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The highways are snow covered and plows are out. The school buses for Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville have been cancelled- although schools remain open. It is probably prudent to refrain from travelling unless necessary. This is the third snowstorm – and with there being road closures during the past two… Wawa-news anticipates more road closures during this snowfall.
