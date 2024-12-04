Breaking News

School Bus Transportation – Weather Cancellations (Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville)

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River &  Dubreuilville,
Due to the poor road conditions, all school related transportation will be cancelled today (December 4,2024) in the Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville communities.
 
Schools will remain open.
 
Note: transportation will be running in Chapleau & Hornepayne today (December 4,2024).
