School Bus Transportation – Weather Cancellations (Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville)

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville,
Due to the poor road conditions, all school related transportation will be cancelled today (December 4,2024) in the Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville communities.
Schools will remain open.
Note: transportation will be running in Chapleau & Hornepayne today (December 4,2024).
