Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – December 3

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -14 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Snow with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Temperature rising to -1 by morning. Wind chill -4 this evening and -12 overnight.
    • Wednesday..Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the morning. Temperature falling to -7 in the afternoon. Wind chill -5 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -14 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight..Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to -1 by morning. Wind chill near minus 9.
    • Wednesday..Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4 with temperature falling to -8 in the afternoon. Wind chill -8 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*