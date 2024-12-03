Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -14 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Temperature rising to -1 by morning. Wind chill -4 this evening and -12 overnight.
- Wednesday..Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the morning. Temperature falling to -7 in the afternoon. Wind chill -5 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -14 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to -1 by morning. Wind chill near minus 9.
- Wednesday..Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4 with temperature falling to -8 in the afternoon. Wind chill -8 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – December 3 - December 3, 2024
- Operation Grace | Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund 2024 - December 2, 2024
- Monday Morning News – December 2 - December 2, 2024