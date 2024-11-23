Highway 11-17 (Thunder Bay-Oikonen Road) Remains Closed

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On 22 November 2024, at 7:20 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with emergency medical services (EMS), Conmee Volunteer Fire Service and the Oliver Paipoonge Volunteer Fire Service responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and pickup truck on Highway 17 at Oikonen Road, south of the Highway 102 Junction (Sistonen’s Corner).

The highway remains closed in both directions at this location while the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists continue the investigation. The closure is expected to continue for most of the night. The alternate route of Highway 102 to Highway 11-17 remains open.

The OPP will provide additional media updates as they become available.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .