Schreiber OPP – Terrace Bay Driver faces charges of impaired after collision

A 19-year-old individual from Terrace Bay is facing charges of impaired operation resulting from a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

On November 13, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Sunset Drive in the Town of Schreiber.

As a result of the investigation, Brody PETERS, 19-years-old, of Terrace Bay has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.