Invasive Species Action Fund opens 2025 call for proposals

Thanks to an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre is opening a new round of funding through the Invasive Species Action Fund (ISAF) to facilitate on-the-ground management and monitoring of critical invasive species including invasive plants, aquatics, and forest pests. Municipalities, conservation authorities, Indigenous communities, and other incorporated not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are introduced to an ecosystem outside of their native range and cause harm to the environment, economy, or society. These species damage lakes, lands, forests, and communities, and are the second greatest threat to biodiversity worldwide. Ontario has the highest number of invasive species in Canada, which are responsible for an estimated $3.6 billion dollars of impact each year on forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and recreation in the province.

“Through this Fund, we’re able to support local action to help reduce the impacts of invasive species throughout Ontario,” says Colin Cassin, Invasive Species Centre Policy Manager. “This Fund is making a positive impact on the landscape, and we’re thrilled to continue empowering lasting change.”

“Preventing the spread of invasive species is crucial given the significant harm they cause to our environment and economy,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “That is why our government recently announced an additional $16 million over three years to defend Ontario’s biodiversity against this serious threat, through incredible program partnerships such as the Invasive Species Centre’s Action Fund.”

The objectives of the Fund are to support prevention, control, and eradication activities to reduce the threats posed by Ontario’s highest-risk invasive species; enable planning, mapping, monitoring, and management actions at the local level; and assess the impact of control activities and support planning for future work. ISAF has three streams of funding:

Microgrants: small-scale projects with an emphasis on community action and stewardship with a maximum award of $3,500

Accelerated Impact: large-scale projects taking place in priority areas and addressing priority species with a maximum award of $15,000

Transformative Action: large scale projects taking place in priority areas and addressing priority species with a maximum award of $50,000

Since 2021, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre has funded 354 projects across the province that help to prevent new invaders from arriving and surviving in Ontario, slow the spread of existing invasive species, and reduce the harmful impacts of existing invasive species. Eligible applicants can visit www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/grants to apply.