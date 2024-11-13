This past weekend the Curling Club was busy. Rob MacLeod, Curling Instructor from Sault Ste. Marie was in Wawa to show local “curlers” the various skills and strategies found in curling. Everyone got the chance to participate in an informal practice game at the end of the sessions. BIG THANKS to Rob and the local volunteers.

On Friday there were 10 students participating from the local schools in grades from 5 to 8 and they eagerly gathered at the Curling Club. There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm from this group. Pizza was enjoyed at the break.

Students learned the principles of curling, ice safety (who wants to fall), proper delivery techniques and of course how to sweep – GO HARDER. Importantly, curling is a team sport, everyone has a role, and good communications is important if you want to be successful.

A Youth Curling Program was started last year by the Wawa Curling Club. There are several returnees and many new participants. New curling equipment was purchased to provide up-to-date gear for the students.

Thank you to the schools for organizing the students, the club members who assisted with the on-ice program, and to the other volunteers who made the weekend such a success.

Saturday morning was basically a repeat of the program provided Friday but more intense. There were 19 participants for the Saturday Training. Participants were a mix of experienced curlers looking to fine tune their skills, several individuals new to the game who wanted to work on delivery and sweeping. Stick-Curling training was also provided. This has enabled individuals to extend their curling careers.

Curling can be enjoyed by all ages and is good exercise (non curlers don’t appreciate the effort in sweeping).

The event was organized and paid for by the Wawa Curling Leagues, and the staff at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre were great hosts.

Also, thank you to all the attendees from the youths to the seniors for participating. Both groups showed great improvement and their enthusiasm was terrific.

If you are interested in more information about the local curling Leagues, please contact the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre who can direct you to the Curling contact person(s).

Note: There is a large resurgence in local curling with all Leagues seeing increased membership.

The Community Centre offers Open Curling Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 1:00 – 3:00 pm, and on Friday evenings there is Open Curling starting at 7:00 pm.