Breaking News

Monday Morning News – November 11

Weather:

  • Wawa:
    • Today – Rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending this
      afternoon then cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming north 30 gusting
      to 60 then increasing to 50 gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature
      falling to zero this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50
      becoming light after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill near
      minus 11.
    • Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12
      in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending this
      afternoon then cloudy. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Local blowing snow
      this afternoon. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this
      morning. Temperatu re falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill
      minus 10 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50
      becoming light late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill near
      minus 13.
    • Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 13
      in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the power outage that Algoma Power has scheduled today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Toronto Avenue. This interruption is required for a transformer replacement.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*