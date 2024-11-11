Monday Morning News – November 11

Weather:
- Wawa:
- Today – Rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending this
afternoon then cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming north 30 gusting
to 60 then increasing to 50 gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature
falling to zero this afternoon.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50
becoming light after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill near
minus 11.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12
in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending this
afternoon then cloudy. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Local blowing snow
this afternoon. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this
morning. Temperatu re falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill
minus 10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50
becoming light late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill near
minus 13.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 13
in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the power outage that Algoma Power has scheduled today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Toronto Avenue. This interruption is required for a transformer replacement.
