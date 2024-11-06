Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – November 6

Weather:

Wawa:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
  • Thursday Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
  • Thursday – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Quite the surprise to hear that McKevitt Trucking (Thunder Bay) has ceased operations. The blue trucks have been moving freight since the company started in 1948, and have been a common sight on Highway 17.
  • Congratulations to Philip Duke who won the October Grand Prize in the Thunder bay 50/50. He takes home $1,660,795!
