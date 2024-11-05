Tuesday Morning News – November 5

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 6.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Murray Sinclair “Mazina Giizhik (the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky)”, Anishinaabe senator and Manitoba lawyer who led the Truth & Reconciliation Commission, has died at the age of 73 in a Winnipeg hospital early Monday morning “peacefully and surrounded by love,”.
