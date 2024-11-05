Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – November 5

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.
  • Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Murray Sinclair “Mazina Giizhik (the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky)”, Anishinaabe senator and Manitoba lawyer who led the Truth & Reconciliation Commission, has died at the age of 73 in a Winnipeg hospital early Monday morning “peacefully and surrounded by love,”.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*