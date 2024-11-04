East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into 2nd collision involving Horse Drawn Vehicle

On October 29, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a white pickup truck hauling an enclosed utility trailer and a horse and buggy on Highway 17 in Johnson Township.

Investigation determined the collision occurred within two eastbound lanes (passing lanes) west of Archibald Road. The horse and buggy were in the lane closest to the shoulder and the inattentive pick-up driver rear ended the buggy, destroying it and striking the horse. The buggy driver was ejected into the southbound ditch.

The buggy driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Sault Ste Marie. The horse had to be euthanized at the scene.

Prior to this investigation, on December 4, 2023, the East Algoma OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, west of Iron Bridge involving a horse drawn vehicle and a tractor trailer. Both vehicles were travelling a double eastbound lane when the collision occurred. The buggy driver succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at hospital. The tractor trailer driver and the company were charged with multiple offences.

Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, drivers of motor vehicles must exercise every reasonable precaution to avoid frightening horses to ensure the safety of anyone leading, driving or riding a horse.

The OPP is asking the motoring public to please slow down and allow ample safe space to help keep all road users safe!

The East Algoma OPP want to remind the motoring public that horse-drawn vehicles are some of the slowest on the road. They range from a single horse and buggy to large farm wagons pulled by two or more horses. Primary travel is on the shoulder of the road and are almost always black in colour. Popular areas to encounter Amish and/or Mennonite horse drawn vehicles are between Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie, Waterloo Region, Bruce County and Aylmer area.

Tips when encountering horse-drawn vehicles:

Drive slowly when you are approaching, passing or following a buggy

Do not crowd – allow enough safe space

NEVER honk horn as it scares the horse

Increased times of travel – Sunday mornings and Wednesdays are church days, weekday mornings and afternoons are school time. Saturday is Market Day. Keep a look out.

Remember that passengers in buggies do not have seat belts and often carry children. Be aware.

There are few regulations governing horse-drawn buggies in Ontario. Operators don’t require a driver’s licence, vehicles don’t need licence plates, seatbelts or child safety seats and insurance isn’t required. Vehicle licensing generally is restricted to motorized vehicles. Most horse-drawn equipment must have a reflective, slow-moving vehicle sign. Exemptions are allowed for religious reasons, but even then, five reflective strips are required for travel on public roads.