East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after vehicle roll over

On November 2, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a grey pickup truck on it’s roof off Nordic Mine Road, just south of Elliot Lake.

Police arrived on scene a short time afterwards. The driver sustained minor injuries and the two passengers were uninjured. The vehicle was towed and driver charged.

Vander LAVIGNE, 19-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with – Careless driving.