Friday Morning News – November 1st

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill -11 overnight.
  • Saturday – Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.
    High +5. Wind chill -11 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Bad news for all the snowbirds who will be looking for the sun this winter – the Loonie is slipping against the US Dollar, and is expected to lose some more.
