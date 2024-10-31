Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Nipigon) OPEN

Oct 31, 2024 at 10:27

ON511 reported at 10:00 am that the incident was cleared.

Oct 31, 2024 at 08:27

The closure notification has been updated – The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed at Sawmill Road (E), Nipigon.

Oct 31, 2024 at 08:23

ON511 is reporting that “Hwy 11/17 – Nipigon – Hwy is closed due to a collision between pickup truck and car.” ON511 shows the incident at Sawmill Road (Hurkett) about 25km west of Nipigon.

Brenda Stockton
