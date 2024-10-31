Hwy 17 (Nipigon) OPEN

Oct 31, 2024 at 10:27
ON511 reported at 10:00 am that the incident was cleared.
Oct 31, 2024 at 08:27
The closure notification has been updated – The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed at Sawmill Road (E), Nipigon.
Oct 31, 2024 at 08:23
ON511 is reporting that “Hwy 11/17 – Nipigon – Hwy is closed due to a collision between pickup truck and car.” ON511 shows the incident at Sawmill Road (Hurkett) about 25km west of Nipigon.
