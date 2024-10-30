Weather:
Special Weather Statement – Accumulating snowfall expected Thursday into Friday morning.
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40. High 16 with temperature falling to 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There is 1 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region which is being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. Areas of Pembroke and Tweed have a moderate fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Terry Garr died in Los Angeles at the age of 79 from complications of multiple sclerosis. I will always remember her as Inga, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein’s assistant, in Young Frankenstein
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory - October 30, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – October 30 - October 30, 2024
- LDHCF Glam for Good - October 29, 2024