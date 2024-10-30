SSM OPP – Four Drivers Charged with Impaired in October

The Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has investigated four impaired driving incidents this month, charging four drivers with a total of nine offences. All incidents occurred on busy roads during the afternoon and early evening hours.

On October 12, 2024, at approximately 2:56 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 556 near Searchmont. A vehicle entered the RIDE and investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. The driver was also prohibited from driving a motor vehicle in the province of Ontario. As a result, Thomas JAEGER, 45 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 18, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

On October 14, 2024, at approximately 5:49 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were conducting general patrol on Second Line West in Sault Ste. Marie. They observed a motor vehicle driving slower than the flow of traffic in a passing lane. A traffic stop was conducted and investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Robert WILDMAN, 53 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to keep right when driving at less than normal speed

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 4, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On October 26, 2024, at approximately 4:38 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were conducting general patrol on Fourth Line West in Sault Ste. Marie. They observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted and investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Daniel THORNTON, 40 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 25, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On October 27, 2024, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP were notified of a traffic complaint for a southbound motor vehicle travelling on Highway 17, south of Wawa. Witnesses reported the vehicle swerving in and out of its lane, entering the oncoming lane and nearly causing several head-on collisions. The vehicle was located on Highway 17 near White Lane Drive in Goulais River. Investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Ryan KOSKI, 45 years-of-age, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 25, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1.