Tuesday Morning News – October 29

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Temperature steady near 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There is 1 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region which is being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. Areas of Pembroke and Tweed have a moderate fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the Wawa Goose Goblins, who won first place in an overtime shoot out to win the championship in Sault Ste Marie’s 3 on 3 Halloween Hockey Tournament!
- Yesterday, Comet ATLAS (C/2024 S1) fell into the sun and did not survive.
