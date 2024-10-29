East Algoma OPP – SIU Invokes Mandate

One person has been pronounced deceased and the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in the City of Elliot Lake.

On October 27, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service on Westhill Road, where one person was placed under arrest. While in custody, the individual went into medical distress and was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.