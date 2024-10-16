East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal ORV Collision

Police were called to an Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) collision which claimed the life of one person.

On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:45 a.m. the East Algoma Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to an ORV (side-by-side) collision on a gravel road in a remote location off the Portelance Road north of Elliot Lake.

A collision occurred resulting in an ORV roll over. A 61-year-old passenger of the side-by-side from Elliot Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place at a later time in Toronto.