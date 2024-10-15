Thunder Bay OPP – Driver Criminally Charged after Head-on Collision

A driver was charged criminally following a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a passenger car that occurred on Highway 11 west of Kashabowie.

On October 10, 2024, at approximately 7:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from Atikokan and Shabaqua responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on Highway 11 near Huronian Lake. One vehicle passenger was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the at-fault driver crossed into oncoming traffic and was impaired by drug. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to a Drug Recognition Expert in Atikokan where additional testing was completed by way of demand.

Kyle BATES, 36-years-old from Atikokan is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation drug or alcohol, and one count of dangerous operation. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Thunder Bay Ontario Court of Justice on November 27, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Drug-involved collisions have been steadily increasing and have more than doubled over the past five years. While we have more officers trained and equipped to detect drug impairment in drivers, we continue to encourage Ontarians to report drivers they suspect of being impaired, be it alcohol, or any type of drug.