Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into Nipigon Death

On October 11, 2024, members of the Nipigon Detachment responded to a report of an individual in distress, in the water at the Nipigon Marina. Officers attended the scene and were unable to locate the individual.

Search efforts continued with the assistance of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

On October 12, 2024, an individual was located and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old female resident of Nipigon, ON.

The investigation is continuing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and involves OPP members from Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Crime Unit, Major Case Investigation Team and the Regional Support Team.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).