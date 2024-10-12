East Algoma OPP investigate suspicious sudden death (UPDATED)

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two people in relation to an ongoing death investigation.

On July 6, 2024, police were called after an unknown person with no vital signs was left at a hospital in Blind River. The person was transported to hospital by two individuals in a pick-up truck and left prior to police arrival.

On October 8 and 9, 2024, police arrested the driver and passenger of the pick-up truck and both have been charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

The driver, Denis CUILLERIER, 65 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Public mischief, section 140(1)(b)

Obstruct Peace Officer, section 129(a)

The passenger, Daniel DUCHARME, 37 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Public mischief, section 140(1)(b)

Obstruct Peace Officer, section 129(a)

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 12, 2024.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit is continuing with the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious sudden death.

On July 6, 2024, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police were called after an unknown person with no vital signs was left at a hospital in Blind River. A postmortem examination will take place in Toronto to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit is continuing with the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.