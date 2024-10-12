East Algoma OPP – Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act Can Protect You ‘Call 911, save a life’

Even if you’ve taken drugs or have some on you, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you.

Opioid overdoses are claiming the lives of thousands of people across Ontario and are steadily increasing. The statistics and numbers related to overdoses do not capture the profound distress being felt by those impacted. Observers may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement.

The OPP has created posters, information cards and community safety videos to help educate the public and community agencies. These resources as well as other additional information about the GSDOA can be found by visiting: www.opp.ca/overdose and OPP social media accounts.

The law does provide protection against charges for:

Possessing drugs for your own use

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge

The law does not provide protection against charges for:

Trafficking illegal drugs

Offences other than drug possession

Any outstanding arrest warrants

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession

“By calling 911 in the event of an overdose, you could literally be saving a life. The OPP understands the value of the protections afforded in the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act and has embedded it into its policies for responding to overdose related calls for service. Take the time to learn about and understand this important piece of legislation and tell others about it as well. Also, please remember that if you need support in treating addiction, there is help available to you. Please reach out to one of our many community counselling agencies for assistance – if you don’t know where to start, they can help you access treatment.” – Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Commander, East Algoma Detachment.