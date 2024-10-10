Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; all are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northeast Region, with the exception of an area of moderate fire hazard stretching north from the Bruce Peninsula to Sault Ste. Marie, east to Markstay -Warren and north to Mattagami Lake.
News Tidbits:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – October 10 - October 10, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – October 9 - October 9, 2024
- Power Outage – Michipicoten River Village - October 7, 2024