Health Canada invests $12.29 million in prevention and treatment of cancer for firefighters

Across Canada, firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe, including by helping to fight wildland fires that have increased in severity in recent years due to climate change. Because of their regular exposure to toxic chemicals from burning materials and firefighting foams, firefighters face a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and a higher risk of dying from cancer, than the general public.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, tabled the National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting in Parliament and announced an investment of $12.29 million over 5-years and $220,000 ongoing, to advance firefighter health and safety.

New federal actions will focus on raising awareness and promoting information sharing, generating scientific knowledge, and developing guidance and addressing training needs.

Health Canada will convene stakeholders to raise awareness of cancers linked to firefighting, mobilize partners and identify opportunities for coordinated action. Key actions include establishing a national advisory group with all orders of government, Indigenous partners, and key stakeholders, as well as developing online resources of accessible health information.

In order to track health outcomes across firefighter populations and to better understand firefighter cancer incidence and mortality, the Government will establish a National Firefighter Cancer Registry, led by Statistics Canada, to track health outcomes over time. Health Canada will also initiate targeted research on cancers linked to firefighting to build scientific evidence for underrepresented sub-populations of firefighters.

New investments will support the development of guidance for diagnostic testing and new tools to address training needs within the health care sector. This could lead to earlier diagnoses that may result in better health outcomes. To address gaps in equipment and health and safety standards, investments will also support the development of standards for wildland firefighters to support improved occupational health and safety for their unique needs. These prevention efforts will reduce the burden and costs to the health care system.

Following Royal Assent of the National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting Act in June 2023, Health Canada engaged with firefighter organizations, researchers, health care providers, other federal departments, Indigenous partners, and all orders of government to inform the Framework and federal actions. In keeping with the intent of the Framework, Health Canada will continue to convene and engage partners to inspire collective action to better protect all firefighters in Canada from occupational cancers.