Thursday Morning News – September 26

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 16 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 10 are being observed. The fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region. The area west of Hearst and north to the Attawapiskat River has a moderate to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- SAH finished the 2023-24 fiscal year April 30 with a $2.1 million surplus, due to provincial government funding to cover Bill 124 compensation. However, Monday night’s board meeting revealed that the hospital is forecasting an operating deficit exceeding $20 million.
- The Legend of Gishee Island has advanced to the semi-finals of the “Final Draft Big Break” screenplay competition in Los Angeles. The Legend of Gishee Island is a full length fantasy adventure feature screenplay written by Andy Kaknevicius, and artisan carver Spike Mills.
- Don’t forget… A portion McKinley Ave and Mackey Street will be without power today between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in order for Algoma Power to replace a power pole (alternate date is tomorrow).
