East Algoma OPP – Complaint leads to arrest of Impaired Driver

On September 23, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver operating a white SUV that was in the Town of Blind River.

Another complaint advised that the impaired driver was travelling westbound on Highway 17 and may be driving home to Bruce Mines. At approximately 10:30 p.m. police located the SUV parked and running at the intersection of Highway 17 and Main Street in the Town of Iron Bridge.

While speaking to the driver police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was arrested. While searching the vehicle police located open containers of alcohol and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

The driver was then transported to Blind River detachment for further testing. While at detachment the driver refused to provide a breath sample and was lodged until sober.

As a result, Theresa OUIMETTE, 45 years-of-age from Bruce Mines was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Possession of a schedule I substance-cocaine

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 7, 2024.

The SUV was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.