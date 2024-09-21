THORPE, Robert ‘Bob’

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bob at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) on Monday, September 16, 2024 in his 70th year. He leaves behind his deeply loved and cherished wife, Bonnie (nee Rose) and his fur pal Fergus. He will be lovingly remembered by his stepchildren Wesley Hill (Rachel) and Ashlee Biasucci (Carlo) and step-grandchildren Claire, Lyla and Allison (Muggins). Bob will be missed by his siblings, late Ken Thorpe (Carol), Susan Adamo (Craig) and David Thorpe (Lynn), and remembered by a niece and several nephews. He also leaves behind his estranged, but always loved children Adam, Amber and Greg.

Bob’s life was dedicated to “Fire”; his career evolved from installing fire suppression systems, to selling fire trucks and finally spending the last 20 years with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), as a Field Advisor to many Northern Ontario Municipalities and Volunteer Fire Departments. You could ask him anything about the Fire Code and he could tell you where to find it. His last 12 years were spent as Advisor for the Algoma District mentoring and guiding many Fire Departments to be the best they could be. His fire service family was very important to him, and he and I are very grateful for their support during the last difficult months and presently. He is well known for his hilarious sense of humour, the thoroughness and diplomacy in his career, his compassion and his spunky energy.

I would like to thank my children, Bob’s family and our friends for their support through Bob’s journey in the last several years. I would also like to thank the staff of the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassionate attention in the last months, and Dr. Apostle and the Palliative Care Team. Bob’s last days were spent in the most beautiful place he could have been and I am profoundly grateful for the love, dedication and compassionate care that he received while in ARCH.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to ARCH or Northern Critters would be appreciated.