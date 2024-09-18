Nipigon OPP – Collision caused by impaired driver

On the 1st day of September 2024 at approximately 3:30am, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11&17, in the Township of Nipigon.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near the entrance to Best Towing and went into the ditch causing damage to hydro poles and trees before stopping. Officers took physical control of the driver who was attempting to flee the scene.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew ARMSTRONG, 19 years, of Thunder Bay was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon Court.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.