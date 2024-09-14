SE OPP Chapleau – Increased Police Presence in Aberdeen Street in Chapleau – UPDATED

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded their investigation on Aberdeen Street in Chapleau.

On September 14, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Superior East OPP were called to a disturbance at a residence in Chapleau. The OPP had numerous resources on scene during the investigation and appreciate the public’s cooperation in refraining from the area.

Earlier: The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is informing the public about an increased police presence in the area of Aberdeen Street in Chapleau.

The OPP have numerous resources on scene to assist with the investigation.

Although there is no threat to public safety, motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area to allow police to safely carry out their duties.

Updates will be provided when information is available.