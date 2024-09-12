SSM OPP – Charges Laid after Theft of Gas

On September 5, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of gas from a local gas station on Highway 17B in the Town of Echo Bay.

Investigation determined a brown conversion van had driven away from the gas station without paying $190 in fuel. At approximately 10:45 a.m., police observed the suspect vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 17. The van then pulled into a contracting yard on Highway 17 near Highway 548 within Tarbutt-Additional Township.

Police conducted a query on the vehicle plate and revealed the 1979 conversion van was reported stolen from Revelstoke, British Columbia. Another query determined the driver was on conditions not to operate any motor vehicle whereby the licence plate was not registered to him or a partner.

As a result, Samuel GUAY, 35 years-of-age from Saint Julien, QC was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 21, 2024.