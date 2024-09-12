Centre Victoria pour femmes – Counselor, Violence Against Women (Algoma)

Working language: FRENCH – This position is offered in French. The successful candidate must be able to work in French.

Le Centre Victoria pour femmes (CVF) is a non-profit and charitable organization dedicated to supporting French-speaking women who have experienced some form of abuse; sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment, intimidation, etc.

Reporting to the Supervisor, the worker provides counseling and support services that enable women who come to the Center to regain control over their lives. By using a feminist approach as well as individual and group interventions, the worker accompanies, in their journey, clients who have experienced violence in all its forms. She refers clients to various community services related to housing, access to stable income, social, legal and financial services, health services, child protection and/or family services, and explores all other solutions aimed at the autonomy and safety of women and their children, depending on the situation. She supports clients in creating a support network that can support the next steps in their journey. Finally, she completes, according to organizational procedures, the Microsoft Outlook calendar, all other forms and all the statistical reports necessary for the operation of CVF’s programs. In addition to direct support, the worker also manages her own office, is called upon to maintain diverse and strong community ties and to represent CVF at activities organized by her or agencies in the region. She also offers support to her colleagues who work in the other regions.

Responsibilities:

Perform individual and or group intervention with Francophone women victims of abuse by various means including technology

Support women in seeking other services (referral);

Accompany women to other services;

Advocate/represent women with various lived experiences to assert their needs;

Deliver education and awareness activities against violence;

Develop and maintain partnerships with community agencies;

Support and participate in various activities or committees related to the mandate of the CVF.

Qualifications and skills required:

Experience in working with women;

Demonstrated commitment to the welfare of women;

Knowledge of the environment (especially French-speaking);

Proven knowledge of the phenomenon of violence against women and feminist intervention;

Proven experience in organizing and delivering education and awareness activities;

Computer knowledge;

Great sense and ability in teamwork;

Excellent oral and written skills in French and good knowledge of English.

Training or education: College or university training in a field related to the provision of social services or experience deemed relevant.

Salary: $23 – $26 / hour (35 hours / week), depending on experience

Working conditions:

Schedule: 35 hours/week, full time

Vacation and benefits with the group insurance plan

Starting date: as soon as possible

Place of work: to be determined (in person)

To apply:

Please send your curriculum vitae with cover letter in French, to the attention of Mireille Charlebois, Executive Director at [email protected] before Friday, September 20th 2024. We will only communicate with selected candidates.

Centre Victoria pour femmes promotes equality in employment and invites all women, including members of visible minorities, ethnic minorities, indigenous and people with disabilities to apply.

Given its mandate to work with vulnerable women, CVF avails itself of the exception provided under paragraph 24(1)(a) of the Ontario Human Rights Code which allows it to hire only women.