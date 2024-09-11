CSC Nouvelon student trustees look forward to representing students

This year, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon will benefit from the dedication of two student trustees who will serve as student representatives for the Board as well as the Student Senate. Mélanie Denis-Plante, a grade 12 student at École secondaire catholique l’Horizon (Val Caron), and Lydia Raddon, a grade 11 student at École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) will take part in the Board’s first meeting on September 23 during which they will be sworn-in.

Committed to enriching the Francophone and Catholic space at her school, Mélanie Denis-Plante sits on the Student Parliament at ÉSC l’Horizon. Devoted to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, she plays an active role in organizing and hosting activities and gatherings at her school. In addition to being editor for the past three years with the student newspaper Tapage, produced by Le Voyageur, Mélanie sits on the Fédération de la jeunesse franco-ontarienne (FESFO) representative council and is involved in organizing provincial events and recruitment.

Lydia Raddon stands out for her leadership, involvement in extracurricular activities and participation in her school’s volleyball, cross-country skiing and cross-country running teams. As well as being a part of ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord’s student radio station, she is a member of the musical group La Volée du Nord. Lydia also shares her leadership skills by being involved in the Student Parliament and as editor of the student newspaper Tapage. Volunteering at Galilean Bible Camp has also helped her strengthen her commitment to Christian values and her Francophone pride.

“Our student trustees are the voice of our students and hold an important role in the promotion of French-language Catholic Education,” states Ms. Suzanne Salituri, President of the CSC Nouvelon. “They will play an important leadership role both at the board level and within our secondary schools.”

“I have full confidence that Lydia and Mélanie will fulfill their duties as student representative for the Board as well as the Board’s Student Senate,” adds Mr. Paul E. Henry, Director of Education and Secretary Treasurer for the CSC Nouvelon. “We are proud of the fact that our students have the opportunity to develop their Catholic and Francophone leadership in their own school and their community.”