Batchewana First Nation Police Service – Loaded Glock 17 located during traffic stop

On September 4, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Batchewana First Nation Police Service were on patrol duties in the community of Batchewana First Nation.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police observed a black SUV travelling westbound on Negenaigoching Street with three individuals in it. A traffic stop was initiated, and a query revealed the rear passenger was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested the three individuals. A large sum of Canadian currency, a small amount of cannabis marihuana and two knife ends were located on the rear passenger’s person. Police observed in plain sight a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine between the two rear passenger seats of the SUV.

Assisting with the investigation was the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit.

As a result, Shaqwan, KAWANO, 29 years-of-age from Kingston was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Breach of Firearms Regulation-transport firearm or restricted weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste Marie on September 5, 2024, and was remanded into custody.

Jordan COULSON, 31 years-of-age from North York was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (three counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation-transport firearm or restricted weapon

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with Probation Order (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste Marie on September 5, 2024, and was remanded into custody.

Payton ALLEN, 18 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Breach of Firearms Regulation-transport firearm or restricted weapon

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 21, 2024.