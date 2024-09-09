Senior’s Year End – September 2

We had 30 golfers to golf on a beautiful sunny day.

1st Place – Vic & Doris

2nd Place – Hélène & Ray

3rd Place – Barb & Gary

Least Putts – Mojo & Susan

Closest to Pin #3 – Vic

Closest to Pin # 7 – Rick

Longest Drive Hole #1 wearing oven mitts for men – Vic

Longest Drive Hole #1 wearing oven mitts for women – Toni

Longest Putt Hole #9 using hockey stick – Barb

Give Aways

Home Building Center Voucher – Jack

Canadian Tire Voucher – Paul

North of 17 Voucher – Hélène

Young’s General Store – Barb

Golf club Cash Donation – Rick

6 – $25 gift certificates from North of 17 and golf club pro shop

Ray, Sue, Vic, Mojo, Danny, Diane

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the running of the golf club this season, many of whom have full time jobs. Your dedication to keeping the golf course running as smoothly as possible, does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. A special shout out to Scott Carruthers for his assistance in helping us run the Senior’s Program this summer. Another big Thank you to the groundskeepers and pro shop staff for their assistance as well. A lot of improvements were made this year and it is a positive for the Club, so Thank you all on behalf of the seniors.

Hope to see you all next summer.

Cheryl Tremblay/Judy Zagar