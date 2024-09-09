Senior’s Year End – September 2

We had 30 golfers to golf on a beautiful sunny day.
1st Place – Vic & Doris
2nd Place – Hélène & Ray
3rd Place – Barb & Gary
Least Putts – Mojo & Susan
Closest to Pin #3 – Vic
Closest to Pin # 7 – Rick
Longest Drive Hole #1 wearing oven mitts for men – Vic
Longest Drive Hole #1 wearing oven mitts for women – Toni
Longest Putt Hole #9 using hockey stick – Barb
Give Aways
Home Building Center Voucher – Jack
Canadian Tire Voucher – Paul
North of 17 Voucher – Hélène
Young’s General Store – Barb
Golf club Cash Donation – Rick
6 – $25 gift certificates from North of 17 and golf club pro shop
Ray, Sue, Vic, Mojo, Danny, Diane
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the running of the golf club this season, many of whom have full time jobs. Your dedication to keeping the golf course running as smoothly as possible, does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. A special shout out to Scott Carruthers for his assistance in helping us run the Senior’s Program this summer. Another big Thank you to the groundskeepers and pro shop staff for their assistance as well. A lot of improvements were made this year and it is a positive for the Club, so Thank you all on behalf of the seniors.
Hope to see you all next summer.
Cheryl Tremblay/Judy Zagar
