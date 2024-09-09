Monday Morning News – September 9

Weather:
- Today – Clearing. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There are areas of high fire hazard around Espanola and Peawanuck; there is a spot of extreme fire hazard around Massey.
News Tidbits:
- Bike 4 United Way (B4UW) is cycling from Thunder Bay to Toronto. B4UW is an annual Ontario Public Service employee charity ride, which has raised nearly $400,000 since 2012 for United Way branches across Ontario. Today they are biking from White River to Lake Superior Provincial Park, and Tuesday will take them from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Sault Ste. Marie.
