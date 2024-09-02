Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for overnight.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degrees celsius early Monday morning.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees as may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”
