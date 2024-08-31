Saturday Morning News – August 31

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Local smoke. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning early this evening and ending overnight then 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 29 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 3 are under control and 23 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. Areas north of Parry Sound to French River, Trout Creek, Temiskaming Shores and an area near Kasagami Lake have a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Evelyn B. from Brockville who is the Split the Pot Lottery’s third $10,000 early bird winner. Evelyn chose to support Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital through its foundation, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation.
- In a dark corner in your basement, do you have a (or more) RadioShack catalog? Remember looking for a stereo system, new turntable, patch cables… A website (https://www.radioshackcatalogs.com/) now shows all the catalogs that Radio Shack put out from 1939-2011. Perhaps someone should do that for all the Sears Wishbooks.
