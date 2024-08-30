Breaking News

Seniors Golf – August 26

We had 23 golfers turn out on what was probably the hottest day of the summer for golfing. Everyone appreciated the air conditioning back at the clubhouse.

1st Place – Lise & Victor
2nd Place – Linda G. & Eric
3rd Place – Erin & Ray
Least Putts – Shirley, Luan & Sue
Closest to Pin #3 – Erin
Closest to Pin #7 – Victor

Give Aways:
Home Building Center Voucher – Linda G.
Canadian Tire Voucher – Gary
North of 17 Pizza Voucher – Victor
Young’s General Store Voucher – Jack
Golf Club Voucher – Ralph

A big thank you to all our sponsors.

