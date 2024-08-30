Seniors Golf – August 26

We had 23 golfers turn out on what was probably the hottest day of the summer for golfing. Everyone appreciated the air conditioning back at the clubhouse.

1st Place – Lise & Victor

2nd Place – Linda G. & Eric

3rd Place – Erin & Ray

Least Putts – Shirley, Luan & Sue

Closest to Pin #3 – Erin

Closest to Pin #7 – Victor

Give Aways:

Home Building Center Voucher – Linda G.

Canadian Tire Voucher – Gary

North of 17 Pizza Voucher – Victor

Young’s General Store Voucher – Jack

Golf Club Voucher – Ralph

A big thank you to all our sponsors.